The commitment of PDP's presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar to reconcile aggrieved party members has been questioned

A PDP chieftain, Dr. Chidi Lloyd of Rivers state has accused the former Vice President of taking the matter with levity

Meanwhile, Dr. Lloyd debunked claims that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state is planning on quitting the party

The presidential flag bearer of the PDP has been accused of not committing to the reconciliation move to bring aggrieved members of the party together in the aftermath of the PDP primaries.

The Emohua local government chairman in River state, Dr. Chidi Lloyd made this claim on Wednesday, August 17 during a live telecast in the state, the Leadership newspaper reported.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike have been in a heated feud in the aftermath of the PDP presidential primaries. Photo: Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

He said:

“In my own opinion, I think the former Vice President has not shown any commitment to reconciliation, assuming but not conceding that there are issues.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Well, you can take it to the bank; no pastor, no clergy will abdicate his pulpit to people who just repented. The governor of Rivers State is a bonafide member of the PDP and he is one of its very strong pillars; he will not ditch the party for anybody."

Dr. Lloyd also aimed a dig at the PDP chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu for lacking etiquette in his speech delivery at the presidential primaries of the party.

He stated that the PDP chairman’s utterance triggered anger within some of the party faithful who didn’t find his comment pleasing.

Wike is a committed party man – Lloyd

While speaking on the commitment level of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, he stated that the governor has always been a party man and he has no reason to leave the party.

He described Wike as being one of the strong pillars of the party, stating that Governor Wike has proven that on so many occasions when it mattered most.

He said:

“The governor of Rivers State stood tall when it mattered most to ensure that the party remains afloat. So, he will not abdicate it for anybody. He will remain in the party and ensure that the party gets its electoral values.”

Dr. Lloyd further stated that there is no crisis within the PDP chapter in Rivers state. He said the administration of Governor Wike is more focused than ever on ensuring that he fulfills his mandate to the people of Rivers state as his administration draws to a close.

“Wike Is savvier politically than Atike" - PDP chieftain

In another related news, the immediate past spokesperson of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, has dismissed the suspicion that Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, may ruin the chances of the party in 2023.

Ologbondiyan explained that the Rivers state governor is political sound to risk the chances of the PDP in the 2023 poll.

The PDP stalwart expressed confidence that governor Wike will not form an alliance that will mar the chances of PDP candidates in the 2023 elections.

Source: Legit.ng