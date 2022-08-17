The immediate past spokesperson of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, has dismissed the suspicion that Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, may ruin the chances of the party in 2023

Ologbondiyan explained that the Rivers state governor is political sound to risk the chances of the PDP in the 2023 poll

The PDP stalwart expressed confidence that governor Wike will not form an alliance that will mar the chances of PDP candidates in the 2023 elections

The former publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has dismissed the notion that the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, may take moves that will hamper the chances of the party in the 2023 poll.

The Punch reported that Ologbondiyan dismissed the concern that the governor may form an alliance that will jeopardise the chances of the PDP during the presidential election next year.

The immediate past spokesperson of the umbrella party stated that Wike is politically savvy and would not form an alliance that will affect the fortune of the leading opposition.

He gave the assurance on Wednesday, August 17, when he appeared on Arise TV morning show.

The PDP leader added that the party was making serious efforts to put its house in order and resolve its internal crisis.

Commenting on recent meetings of Wike with members of the opposition, Ologbondiyan said the governor is freed to associate with politicians in other camps.

“I know it and I believe that Governor Nyesom Wike is savvier politically to go and put the life of his own political machinery into an arrangement that will stop its candidates from winning elections. I know he will not do a thing like that and I am very confident about that,” he said.

