The governor of Rivers state has disclosed details about his successor and why the people should vote for him

According to Nyesom Wike, any candidate of any party that is unwilling to develop the state as a governor will not get backing from its people

He however maintained that some of the aspirants who are working hard to make sure they succeeded him come 2023 have no plan for the state

Governor Nyesom Wike on Wednesday, August 17, said Rivers people will not support any person without development agenda to preside over the State as a governor, PM News reported.

Wike spoke at the inauguration of the remodelled Waterlines House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday by former Kogi state Governor, Alhaji Idris Ibrahim.

The governor remarked that some of the candidates in other political parties aspiring to succeed him in office had no agenda for the state.

He vowed not to allow the state to go astray and be taken over by those who are only interested in advancing their selfish ambitions.

Wike said:

“I thank all Rivers people for the support you have given us, for the prayers you are offering on our behalf. I will continue to let you know that we will not let you down. We will continue to do the best for Rivers. and that is why we also tell you to listen to us. We will tell you those to vote for because I will tell you who is who.

“There are those who just want to be governor, but they have no agenda. And in any case, why will you change a winning team that has given you all these? I will not allow this state to go astray to fall into the hands of armed robbers.”

