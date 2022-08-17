A stalwart of the PDP and member of the Nigeria senate, Matthew Urhoghide, has said that the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, cannot be removed now

While noting that it is risky to remove Ayu now, Urhoghide maintained that his removal now would not be in compliance with the party's constitutional provision

The senator added that Ayu can only be removed if the party has won the presidential election next year, then the argument of the president and party chairman coming from the same region can come up

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and chairman of the senate committee on public accounts, Matthew Urhoghide, has said that it is risky to remove the party's national chairman Iyorchia Ayu, now.

Urhoghide, in an interview with Vanguard, said Ayu can only be removed if the PDP has won the presidential election after 2023.

2023: When Ayu will be removed, PDP chairman revealed Photo Credit: Iyorchia Ayu

Source: Facebook

The senator posited that is when the argument that the president and the party chairman cannot come from the same region will be substantial.

PDP presidential candidate, chairman can come from same region - powerful senator

He added that nobody has said that the presidential candidate of the party and its chairman cannot come from the north.

“It is after winning that you will be thinking of removing the chairman of the party and zoning it to another place,” he noted.

To him, that is only when the removal of Ayu can be said to be in line with the provision of the party’s constitution.

