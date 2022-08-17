Reports have confirmed that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the standard bearer of the APC has arrived in Ogun state for a crucial visit

According to reports, Tinubu will be headed to the mansion of former President Olusegun Obasanjo

The visit will also serve as one of Tinubu's strategy to ensure his victory at the 2023 presidential polls

Ogun, Abeokuta - Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has received and welcomed the standard bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu back to the state.

Tinubu's return to Ogun state comes after the APC presidential candidate in the build-up to the special convention of the party some few months ago ridiculed the state governor in the state capital during a consultative visit to the party delegates.

Bola Tinubu is expected to meet with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his villa in Ota, Ogun state. Photo: Olusegun Obasanjo, Bola Tinubu

Source: Twitter

In a viral video, Tinubu was seen ranting and questioning the loyalty of the governor. Tinubu claimed to have helped facilitate his emergence as the governor of Ogun state.

However, earlier on Wednesday, August 17, Governor Dapo alongside ex-governor Gbenga Daniels, Olusegun Osoba, and Bisi Akande all received Tinubu as he alighted from the chopper.

2023: Tinubu to meet with Obasanjo

Legit.ng gathered that Tinubu's return to Ogun state is also to pay a visit to the former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

Tinubu's visit to the former president will also form part of his consultative tour to seek the blessings of the elder statesman

Source: Legit.ng