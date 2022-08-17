Chief Duro Onabule, a former chief press secretary to the ex-military president Ibrahim Babangida is dead.

The Nation reports that the veteran journalist died on Tuesday, August 16, at the age of 83.

While details surrounding his death are still sketchy, the incident was said to have been announced on the platform of the Old Grammarians’ Society (OGS) of the CMS Grammar School, Lagos.

Onabule was the chief press secretary to the ex-military head of state Ibrahim Babangida. Photo: The Nation

The late former CPS to Babangida attended OGS and was a dedicated member of the school's old boys' association until his death, his colleagues said.

A highly respected media practitioner, Onabule served as the editor of the National Concord newspapers between 1984 and 1985 before his appointment as CPS to Babangida.

Speaking on the passing of Onabule, the national publicity secretary of the OGS, Otunba ‘Dare Odufowokan, described him as a worthy Old Boy.

Odufowokan further speaking about Onabule said the late media practitioner was very passionate about society and his alma mater.

His words:

“He remains one of the great Grammarians we looked up to. He had an exemplary career in the media that inspired many Grammarians over the years and he was proud of his membership of the Society."

