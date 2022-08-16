The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo has lambasted the opposition for its part in the widespread terrorism in Nigeria

Keyamo said the APC government inherited every bit of terrorist challenges from the opposition

He further stated that Buhari's administration remains the best in the fight against insecurity

FCT, Abuja - The APC presidential campaign spokesperson, Festus Keyamo (SAN) said terrorism activities championed by the Boko Haram sect have been reduced to a pulp since the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari as president.

According to Premium Times, Keyamo made this known on Monday, August 14 during an interview on Trust TV.

Festus Keyamo is of the opinion that President Buhari has done more in fighting terrorism than the PDP. Photo: Festus Keyamo

Source: Facebook

Keyamo while defending the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari compared the Buhari-led administration to that of the PDP-led administration stating that terrorism then was more rampant than what it is now.

The senior advocate further stated that news publications and promotions discrediting Buhari’s administration were all the handworks of his rivals who does not want him to succeed.

He said:

“The cliche that the government has failed has become a song that the opposition has virtually rammed down the throats of everybody without looking at the details of what we have done, the statistics, and putting them in context."

Opposition to be blamed for terrorism - Keyamo

Festus Keyamo further stated the problem of terrorism was that which emanated during the administration of the main opposition.

He said the APC government inherited insurgency and other forms of terrorist activities and terrorist groups in the country.

Citing El-Kanemi Football club as an example, Keyamo said the Borno-based club now plays their home games in their stadium after many years of having their home games played in Bauchi state.

He, however, acknowledged that Boko Haram has not been totally eradicated but said their operations have not been rampant as they use to be in time past.

Source: Legit.ng