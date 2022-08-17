It is said that charity begins at home and Atiku Abubakar took the saying to his hometown in Jada LGA, Adamawa state on Wednesday, August 17

The PDP's presidential candidate was greeted with deafening cheers from his kinsmen upon his arrival

A video of numerous supporters greeting Atiku while he waved at them has been shared on Twitter, Eta Uso, his media aide

Jada LGA, Adamawa - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, took his ambition to become Nigeria's next leader to his hometown in Jada local government area, Adamawa state on Wednesday, August 17.

To show their full support for him, Atiku's kinsmen greeted him with cheers and they trooped out in their numbers.

The massive crowd of supporters in the northern state was enough to conclude that the former vice president has won the hearts of the electorate from the region.

A video of people singing Atiku's praise at his arrival in Jada has been shared on Twitter by one of his media aides, Eta Uso.

Jubilation engulfs PDP as Atiku Abubakar receives thousands of defectors from APC, other parties

Meanwhile, the leadership of the PDP had received thousands of defectors from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties.

The defectors were received in Yola, the Adamawa state capital city, by the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, August 15.

While receiving the defectors into the party, Atiku assured them all of equity, justice and fairness in the PDP.

His words:

“We expect you to work assiduously toward our victory in the 2023 general elections. My visit today is just a homecoming because I have not been home since when I won the primary election of my party."

Atiku also commended the governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri for his contributions and achievements in the area of security, infrastructure, education, health and internal democracy in the state.

In his response, Fintiri boasted that his administration has delivered dividends of democracy to the people of Adamawa. He added:

“We have fulfilled about 80 percent of our campaign promises."

