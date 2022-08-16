A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Adebayo Adelabu has accused the Peoples Democratic Party of injustice, lies, deceit and malicious conspiracy.

Speaking on why he dumped the ruling party in Oyo state, Adelabu said he was robbed of the party's ticket because of his close relationship with the All Progressives Congress's 2023 presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Adebayo said he was robbed of his governorship ambition because of his ties with Bola Tinubu. Photo: Adebayo Adelabu

The Punch reports that Adelabu, a former APC candidate who contested and lost the 2019 governorship election to Governor Seyi Makinde of the PDP has also joined the Accord Party after losing the APC ticket to Senator Teslim Folarin.

He informed his supporters that he would be contesting the Oyo governorship election under his new political party in 2023.

Listing some of the woes while with the APC, Adelabu who spoke on a popular radio programme said five senators of the National Assembly worked against his governorship ambition in the party.

The lawmakers who Adelabu said cost his the APC's 2023 Oyo governorship ticket include

1. The Senate president, Senator Ahmed Lawan

2. APC's national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu

3. APC's national secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore

4. The chairman of Oyo APC, Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi

5. APC's standard bearer for Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin

According to Adelabu, the above-listed lawmakers were involved in the conspiracy that denied him the APC gubernatorial ticket in the state.

