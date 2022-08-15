Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state on Monday, August 15, forwarded a list of nominees for different offices in the state as commissioner to the House of Assembly for confirmation.

Daily Trust reports that the eight commissioners had resigned from the State Executive Council prior to the primary elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Some of them who resigned were those interested in contesting elective positions in the 2023 general elections in line with the Electoral Act, 2022 as amended.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has nominated 8 commissioners for approval by the state lawmakers. Photo: Kano state government

Among the ministries without commissioners in Kano state are the ministries of education, budget and planning, local government and chieftaincy affairs, water resources, special duties, agriculture, rural development, and Tourism.

Reading the governor's letter to members of the Kano state House of Assembly on the floor of the plenary, the speaker, Hamisu Chidari, mentioned the names of the eight nominees.

The nominees include

1. Ibrahim Dan’azumi Gwarzo

2. Abdulhalim Liman Dan Maliki

3. Lamin Sani Zawiyya

4. Ya’u Abdullahi Yanshana

5. Garba Yusif Abubakar

6. Yusif Jibril Rurum

7. Adamu Abdu Panda

8. Saleh Kausani

It was also gathered that Yanshana was a former speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly while Abubakar was an ally of an ex-governor of the state, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

According to the speaker of the House, the commissioner nominees would be screened by the House next week Monday, August 22.

