The internal crises rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) did not leave out the largest opposition party (PDP)

The internal crises ranged from the imposition of candidates by the incumbent in these states to rifts between the party leaders and the governors

Meanwhile, the power of incumbency cannot be undermined in elections because the candidate of the ruling party always has the upper hand due to the party's influence, coverage and funding

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is the largest opposition in Nigeria, may lose some of the states it governs in the 2023 general elections due to internal crises.

Most of the internal crises border around alleged imposition by the incumbent governor, The Punch reported.

2023: List of Key States PDP May Lose Due to Internal Crisis

Source: Facebook

Some aggrieved members are reported not to have been satisfied with the outcome of the party’s primaries, and there are reported rifts between the party leaders and the incumbents.

Before, in elections, the ruling party always have the upper hand because the incumbency factor plays a strong role in elections and candidates of such parties are often assured of victory.

This is because they relied on the influence of the party, coverage and funding to win.

Here is the list of states PDP may lose due to the internal crisis

Oyo Sokoto Delta Rivers

Speaking on the crises in Delta and Rivers states, the national publicity of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said he was not aware of the disputes in the state. He added that the 2 state chapters of the party are waiting for the court judgement.

2023: List of states APC may lose due to internal crises

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) recently attributed his party's loss in the 2022 governorship election in Osun state to internal crises.

If this was true, it means the APC risks losing not less than 20 states in the 2023 general elections.

According to a report filed by Vanguard, this is because the mentioned 20 states are also battling internal crises ahead of the next general polls.

It was gathered that aggrieved members have not sheathed their swords despite President Muhammadu Buhari's intervention.

