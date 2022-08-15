The 2023 general elections will be different narratives as some sitting governors could be unseated due to the dynamic system it entails in terms of human and technology

One of the governors that the system could stop from returning to office after the election is the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun

Abiodun became popular in the build-up to the APC primary in March when the national chairman of the party, Bola Tinubu, referred to him as "eleyi," i.e. this one

The Ogun politics is likely to take a new shape in the 2023 election as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is taking some strategic moves to take over from the incumbent, Dapo Abiodun.

The rivalry between Abiodun and his immediate predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun, would cost the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) the chances of winning in 2023, The Punch had reported.

2023: 5 Strategic Steps PDP Has Taken to Unseat Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State Photo Credit: Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun - MFR

Abiodun, Amodun trade words

Amosun had boosted that Abiodun would be removed from office in the 2023 elections, alleging that the governor came to power through rigging in the 2019 election.

The senator said, “You know clearly my stand on this matter. Just wait, very soon you will hear from us. My stand is where I stand, I am not in support of this administration; he must be removed."

While the governor, in his response, said the state is not anybody’s father’s inheritance and that he would not be distracted by anybody who does not appreciate that.

PDP strategic planning ahead of 2023 in Ogun state

PDP, on the other hand, has started wooing Amosun’s supporters in its moves to defeat the incumbent governor in the 2023 elections.

Adekunle Akinlade, a known loyalist of Amosun, joined the PDP and was handed the deputy governorship ticket. 5 PDP state house of assembly candidates stepped down for Amosun’s loyalists. According to the source, 2 seats from Abeokuta south and 3 others, while new primaries were conducted. A PDP leader who spoke on the condition of anonymity revealed that the party made use of the INEC substitution window, which closed on Thursday, August 11 to conduct fresh primaries where Amosun’s loyalists were fielded. A strong Amosun loyalist was also fielded as a PDP candidate for Ogun west senatorial district to face the APC. A list of APC members who have left for PDP with their supporters is listed below:

Kola Lawal: House of reps member, Yewa South/Ipokia federal constituency

Miky Kazeem: Ex-Chairman, Ijebu North LGA

Majid Ekelojumati

Tola Banjo: Former deputy speaker of the state house of Assembly.

