Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has again lambasted the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The Kaduna governor had earlier on Monday, August 15, mocked a call for a two-million-man march for Obi in Kaduna state.

With the 2023 general elections barely six months away, Obi’s supporters have been holding marches to canvass support for the ex-Anambra state governor.

Recently, there was a march for the LP presidential candidate in Nasarawa State as well as Cross River State.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, El-Rufai of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said he hopes the Obi supporters are able to gather 200 people in the streets of Kaduna for the march.

According to the Kaduna governor, they can only get the figure they are projecting by “importing” people to the state.

“In Kaduna? Not Kaduna Twitter?” the governor who is completing his second term said.

“I hope you get Two Hundred persons on the streets, including those ‘imports’ that can’t open their shops on Mondays, and came on an overnight bus last night!! I just dey laff, wallahi tallahi!!”

Regardless of the outrage that trailed his tweet, Governor El-Rufai has continued to chastise Obi's supporters.

His latest tweet features a screenshot of a message from Twitter which indicates that his earlier tweet mocking Obi's supporters was reported possibly by one of them based in Germany with the hope that it would be deleted.

However, Twitter responded in a message in the screenshot shared by the Kaduna governor that the tweet was not subject to removal under its rules.

The tweet reads:

"The desperation of so-called ‘Obidients’ knows no bounds…they insult everyone they disagree with, but cannot accept that some find them disagreeable & have opinions too! One of them in Germany found my tweet too hot to handle. @Twitter responded below. I STILL DEY LAFF!

