"E go shock you walahi!

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the two million march declared for Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate

The governor of Kaduna state on his Twitter handle mocked Obi and maintained that if he gets at least two hundred persons, he should be grateful

This however did not go down well with the netizen as they accused Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of being tribalistic in nature

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna state has responded to the "two million march in Kaduna" for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

In a tweet posted on his Twitter page, the governor mocked the former governor of Anambra state and said he would watch and see what would become of such a movement.

Governor El-Rufai mocked Peter Obi over the two million march for the presidential aspirant in Kaduna state. Photo credit: Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He tweeted on Monday, August 15;

"In Kaduna? Not Kaduna Twitter? - I hope you get Two Hundred persons on the streets, including those ‘imports’ that can’t open their shops on Mondays, and came on overnight bus last night!!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I jus’ dey laff, wallahi tallahi!! - @KadunaResident."

Nigerians react

Nigerians in their usual way on the Twitter page the governor condemned his reply, noting such a statement should not come from a sitting governor.

@Tholuwanithanks tweeted

"See sitting governor! Lmaooo x 1 million."

@arizzto1011 tweeted

"Look at what a governor is writing? Very insensitive. Your ha8 for Igbos will d3stroy you and all that you hold dear. Why are you afraid? Yet you want to come to the east to campaign right?

@theofficial_p tweeted

"Nigeria shall work - Inshallah

"Kaduna will match for Peter Obi, Gov El Rufai shall watch from his window."

@ManLikeBright tweeted

"Coming from a Governor who’s been paid salary with tax payers money. God forbid this type of people happen to us this 2023."

@digispikex tweeted

"So it's good for a state governor to make tribalidtic slurs? Wow."

@ebukaChidi2 tweeted

"Calling your fellow Nigerians imports in Nigeria and another Fulani Nigerian calling Fulani's from our neighbouring countries his brothers in national television is nothing I'm yet to understand."

@JobKrix tweeted

"E go shock you walahi!

"Just be close to your television for verification when it's time.

"You've been told to #GoAndVerify."

2023: 'OBIdient' movement helping my campaign, says Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunday, August 14 acknowledged the contribution of the popular 'OBIdient' movement to his presidential ambition.

According to Obi, the passion shown by young Nigerians who are members of the movement is a source of inspiration for his presidential ambition.

Obi made the comment in a tweet while reacting to the mega rally by his supporters in Calabar, the Cross River state capital on Saturday, August 14.

Peter Obi knocks federal government over debt servicing, says borrowing to consume must stop

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has warned Nigeria to stop borrowing to consume, saying borrowings must be limited to 5 per cent of the previous year’s revenue.

In a slew of tweets on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the presidential hopeful warned that Nigeria must limit borrowing for consumption.

Obi said:

“As a matter of urgency, Nigeria must stop borrowing for consumption, but only borrow to invest in regenerative development projects and other productive ventures."

Source: Legit.ng