A Nigerian man identified as Usman Ekukoyi has shared a video showing how his fashion business got transformed

Sharing his video on TikTok, he revealed how he started from scratch and hustled so hard in order to make it

Social media users have showered accolades on the resilient hustler who has now made it big in Lagos state

Usman Ekukoyi, a Nigerian man who used to sell used clothes (okrika) has shared his transformation story.

Usman, in his recent post on TikTok, revealed that he started his business from nothing, but God helped him scale through.

Years ago, Usman used to sell his clothes by the roadside at Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

Roadside cloth seller shares transformation video

Source: UGC

Sometimes, he'd go the extra mile to hawk it around campus and even to hostels where students always patronize him.

In his words:

"I started from nothing, like from scratch. Days of missing classes, tests, to travel down to Lagos from FUTA to buy USED cloths just to sell in school. Days of trekking/hawking from hostels to hostels, omooooooooooo God is the greatest. That boy don turn to 2 big stores owner in Mandilas Lagos island."

Social media users react to Usman's transformation video

Moponz said:

"Wetin pay before you buy warehouse alaye share update ."

Hairbybeautybar_ reacted:

"Patience and consistency."

Firaouch wrote:

"Perseverance and Grace nor be ya mate oo."

Boudicca__london remarked: reacted:

"Nawao senior man drop update if I hear say you no be aza man ."

Kwamezack_ noted:

"This is an inspiration."

Officialibidun wrote:

"God bless us all."

Francis_ukotte reacted:

"Find a way out and win. That’s priceless."

Hommies_villa_collections_ reacted:

"Bros you Dey lie na wire check You chop and him you take open the store ."

Busari_abdulhafeez noted:

"Amazing story of grass to grace. That hustle you’re doing, put in your best, your hard work will pay off someday."

