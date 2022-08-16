Reactions have trailed a video of some Yoruba monarchs at the just concluded National Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God

At the RCCG Convention held at the Redemption Camp, the monarchs were seen singing passionately and worshiping God

Nigerians on social media are reacting to the video in different ways with some giving kudos to the royal choir

A video capturing a royal choir of Yoruba monarchs singing at the just concluded RCCG National Convention has gone viral.

In the video, the revered monarchs were seen singing with passion and happiness as they worshiped God in songs.

The monarchs praised God with passion. Photo credit: @pastoreaadeboyeofficial.

The impressive video was shared on Instagram by the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor E.A. Adeboye.

The video has been viewed many times and it has equally attracted a lot of reactions from Nigerians on the platform.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@deleomowoli_mideoladimeji said:

"Kings worshiping the KING OF KINGS."

@playhubnig commented:

"The freedom that comes with knowing Christ."

@moomoo_fresh reacted:

"This is so beautiful. Kings worshiping Kabiyesi."

@cydesignpro said:

"This was so beautiful to watch the ROYAL CHOIR."

@tolanii__23 commented:

"Kai! Kings on earth worshipping the only true King both in heaven and on earth!"

@pastorwak said:

"God will continue to bless the fold and send more of his genuine love to the coming generation for the liberation of his people."

@fatiregunoluwakemi reacted:

"Who l am not to worship king of kings."

@olowolafe_tee said:

"Father please give me the grace even to sing and be among the choristers in my old age."

@abosedeabolade commented:

"Royal Choristers.... your jubilation in Jesus is permanent."

@sticksandsnares said:

"Glory to God for this. What a mighty God we serve. Perfect Jubilee is my portion in Jesus name. Amen."

@rossy_group_of_biz said:

"The king's are not left out thank you mighty Father."

