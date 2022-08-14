Omenuwoma Josiah was recently a trending topic on social media after he rejected Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s appointment as special assistant on youth mobilization

Josaiah was offered the appointment even as he was serving as the coordinator of Obidient movement in Isoko South Local Government of Delta state

The young politician has revealed why he rejected the appointment and the pressure he had to face even from some family members

Isoko - Omenuwoma Josiah, the young politician who recently rejected Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s appointment as special assistant on youth mobilization in Delta state has revealed why he took the decision.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, August 14, Josiah said he took the decision because it is a conflict of interest.

Omenuwoma Josiah said his conscience spoke the loudest when the appointment was made. Photo credit: Omenuwoma Josiah

Source: Facebook

He noted that accepting the appointment automatically means working for the Atiku/Okowa presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“First things first, we are already out to save our country, because we don't have another nation apart from Nigeria and I was already 'OBIdient' at the time the appointment came.

“And the appointment came as at the time when I could not do contrary because it came to me like a conflict of interest, because the governor of Delta state is the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

“I believe that Peter Obi is a better candidate. He will do well. He will rescue the country. He has a good plan based on his agenda that we will move from consumption to production. That's why I turned the appointment down. I saw that Atiku will not help us.”

Asked why he thinks he was singled out for appointment by the Delta state governor, Josiah said:

“I can't categorically say why I was appointed, but first, I am a PDP member, I have been in the party and worked for the party. Maybe they saw it as a need to call me to serve the state.

“I would have really love to serve, but it came at a time I could not serve in that capacity, because I already engaged and committed myself to the OBIdient movement believing that Peter Obi will do better.

“Obi is more informed about our needs than other candidates. He is a good economist, and at a time Nigeria's economy is struggling, we need a good economist.”

On how his family, friends and associates reacted to his rejection of the appointment, he said:

“It was mixed reactions. The appointment came on the 29th of July, I rejected it on the 2nd of August. It was a very difficult period for me because the pay is good, the salary and benefits and all and it will add to my CV.

“But, I am from a family where we were trained with integrity. We were trained to do what is right not minding whose ox is gored. There is the principle I have lived my life with - do unto others what you what them to do to you.

“For my family members, some of them were like I should take it and still be OBIdient, some were like I should not take it at all. 60% of persons who were close to me said I should take it, while 40% said I should not.

“I also consulted God, and my conscience spoke the loudest, and said I should not take it. Also, you know when you hear a good news, there is this inner joy that comes with it, I didn't feel it when the appointment came.”

Peter Obi's supporter donates building to Labour Party in Delta state

In a related development, Mrs. Dimple Ojevwe from Uvwie local government area in Delta has donated her building to the Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) to carry out their political campaign activities in the south-south state.

Photos on social media shows Mrs Ojevwe handing over the keys of the one-storey building to executives of POSN in Delta state.

The building is also expected to accommodate Labour Party (LP) local government executives in the area.

Peter Obi: 'OBIdient' movement driven by the masses, says Umeh

On his part, the Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of LP in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Senator Victor Umeh, has declared that the 'OBIdient' movement is bigger than Obi.

He said the movement is now bigger than Obi himself because it is driven by the masses.

Umeh added that Obi is very influential, stressing that the LP presidential candidate will get support across the country.

Source: Legit.ng