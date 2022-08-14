Peter Obi has addressed fears over the spread of Labour Party especially as it affects his presidential ambition

Some political analysts had stated that even if Obi wins the presidency he will be impeached by lawmakers from other parties

The former governor of Anambra state says he can govern the country without his party having majority members in the National Assembly

FCT, Abuja - Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Friday, August 12 said he can govern Nigeria conveniently even without his party having majority members in the National Assembly.

Obi made the comment in an exclusive interview on News Central TV.

Peter Obi says if he performs well as president, opposition lawmakers will join him.

According to him, he had been in that situation before when he was governor of Anambra without his party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) having a single member in the House of Assembly.

He also said if the National Assembly sees that he is doing the right thing as president, they will join him.

His words:

“I was governor of Anambra state without one House member from my party. 30 members were from another party. Now Labour Party even have one, this one I didn’t get. No senator, no local government chairman. Everybody was in another party.”

Answering a question concerning Nigeria's economic challenges, Obi stated that he will the issues of economy to reduce insecurity.

He declared:

“The more you pull people out of poverty, you reduce criminality.”

He further stated that he will strengthen Nigeria's national internal as a way to ensure the country's borders are secure.

The former Anambra state governor also vowed that whatever it takes to secure the country, he is ready to do it.

