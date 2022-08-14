APC chieftain, Bashir Ahmad has been reappointed as one of the spokespersons in the Nigerian presidency

Ahmad had previously resigned his position to contest for an APC House of Representatives ticket in Kano state

The reappointment of the Kano-born politician, however, came with an upgrade as he is now a special assistant

Aso Rock - President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed his former personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad, as special assistant to the president on digital communications.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, confirmed the appointment in a letter of appointment addressed to Ahmad, dated Wednesday, July 20.

In appointing Ahmad, President Buhari upgraded his role to a special assistant. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Mustapha also said the appointment took effect from Tuesday, July 19.

Ahmad had resigned his previous position in line with the presidential directive urging all political office holders wishing to contest elective office to resign.

The presidential media aide lost his bid to secure the ticket of the All Progressives Congress at the party’s primaries for Gaya/Ajingi/Albasu Federal Constituency in his home state of Kano.

Ahmad had frowned at the way and manner the party’s primary was conducted, saying it was fraught with fraud, sharing videos' of the exercise on his official Twitter page at the time.

CSOs tell Buhari to appoint experienced Accountant-General of the Federation

Meanwhile, a coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has called on the federal government to ensure experience and qualification are the yardsticks for appointing the next Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF).

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on behalf of the coalition on Thursday, August 11, president, Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG), Comrade Ogakwu Dominic, said the group was worried about the discordant issues arising from the vacant office of the AGF.

He noted the need for merit and transparency in the appointment of the new accountant-general of the federation.

CSGGG urges Buhari to name new AGF without delay

The CSGGG had earlier expressed concerns over President Muhammadu Buhari's delay in appointing a new substantive AGF.

Comrade Dominic also called on the Head of Service to uphold the public service statutory stipulations and announce a new AGF.

He said the right thing to do is for the most senior director in the ministry of finance to be redeployed to the Office of the Accountant-General as the acting AGF pending a new appointment.

