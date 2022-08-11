Some prominent CSOs in the country have advised the federal government on how to appoint a new AGF

According to the groups, the system where the appointment is based on an examination does not bode well for the country

The federal government had earlier suspended the former AGF, Ahmed Idris, over an alleged N109 billion fraud

FCT, Abuja - A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has called on the federal government to ensure experience and qualification are the yardsticks for appointing the next Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF).

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on behalf of the coalition on Thursday, August 11, president, Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG), Comrade Ogakwu Dominic, said the group was worried about the discordant issues arising from the vacant office of the AGF.

President Buhari has been urged to appoint a new AGF based on merit and experience. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

He noted the need for merit and transparency in the appointment of the new accountant-general of the federation.

His words:

“As a Civil Society Organisation, our position is that the rigorous screening process must be merit-based, focusing on credentials, past and present work experience, competence, capacity and character viz-a-viz the principles of Accountability, Integrity and Transparency.

“The crux of the matter is that we want the screening process to de-emphasise the obsolete use of examination as the major determinant for recruiting the Accountant-General of the Federation, given the pivotal and influential functions of the office on our national economy.

“After all, it is now visible to the blind and audible to the deaf that examination is not the true test of knowledge – a cursory look at some public stewards in offices today lends credence to this fact.”

The CSOs argued that the examination-centered system disenfranchises and deprives Nigerians of their rights of participation in the democratic process, adding that examination should not be the litmus test for career preparedness.

Comrade Dominic added:

“On the contrary, ability and capacity to deliver on the job should be the yardstick for selecting public stewards and as such, personality and leadership qualities must factor as highly as skill and competence as demonstrated by work experience and track record or career trajectory, in recruitment processes into public service.

“The need for capacity and competence this time around to ensure that the best hand emerges from this particular screening exercise so as to quickly get Nigeria out of the monetary woods, cannot be overemphasized.

“Our country today is in a state of complete financial disaster and only a Nigerian with a proven track record in revenue generation, expertise in financial management, alongside a vast experience in people management, can rescue us from total implosion.

“Certainly, the work of the next Accountant-General of the Federation is cut out for him or her, as he or she must hit the ground running with strategies to save Nigeria from impending doom, therefore the process of selecting that all-important champion, must be seen to be transparent.”

CSGGG urges Buhari to name new AGF without delay

The CSGGG had earlier expressed concerns over President Muhammadu Buhari's delay in appointing a new substantive AGF.

Comrade Dominic also called on the Head of Service to uphold the public service statutory stipulations and announce a new AGF.

He said the right thing to do is for the most senior director in the ministry of finance to be redeployed to the Office of the Accountant-General as the acting AGF pending a new appointment.

How EFCC arrested AGF Ahmed Idris over alleged N80 billion fraud

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the embattled ex-AGF, Ahmed Idris, was on Monday, May 16, arrested by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft commission said Idris was arrested over alleged diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion.

Idris, according to the EFCC, was arrested after failing to honour the invitations extended to him over the alleged fraudulent acts.

