The ranks of the Labour Party seems to be swelling daily as new members keep joining the political platform

One of such new members is Kenneth Okonkwo, a former staunch member of the ruling APC from Enugu state

The former APC chieftain has joined the Labour Party and immediately assumed the position of one of the party's support groups

FCT, Abuja - Kenneth Okonkwo, a former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, has officially joined the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Nollywood veteran actor and legal practitioner, resigned his membership of the ruling party few weeks ago after the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, selected Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

Okonkwo with some officials of the Labour Party in Abuja. Photo credit: @PeterObiUpdates

Source: Twitter

The selection of Shettima, a Muslim like Tinubu, had caused uproar in the APC with many of the party's chieftains resigning their membership over the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

In an interview with Arise TV days later, Okonkwo said he remains in the APC, but he is now 'Obicentric'

Photos and videos on social media, however, shows the former APC chieftain is now a member of the Labour Party.

He has also been appointed as the spokesman of a Labour Party support group, Dynamic Ambassadors of Peter Obi.

2023: 'Obidient' coordinator rejects Okowa’s appointment in Delta state

In a related development, the coordinator of Obidient movement in Isoko South Local Government of Delta state, Mr Omenuwoma Josiah has rejected Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s appointment as special assistant on youth mobilization.

Governor Okowa who is also the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, offered Omenuwoma the appointment on Friday, July 22.

But in a statement posted on his Facebook handle, Josiah declared full support for the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Peter Obi: BBC says Labour Party candidate is inspiring Nigerian youths

Meanwhile, the BBC has described Obi as a politician inspiring Nigerian youths ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to the international media outlet, the Labour Party presidential candidate has emerged as a powerful force ahead of the elections.

The media firm also stated that Obi energises voters with messages of prudence and accountability that are amplified by an army of social media users.

Source: Legit.ng