Some sources in the Rivers state chapter of the APC have said the ongoing romance between the Rivers state governor and some leaders of the party at the national level is disrespectful

The party faithful pointed an accusing finger at Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, his campaign team and the national leadership of the APC

The sources said Tinubu and the APC leadership sidelined Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, in his campaign and sponsored Magnus Abe, a former senator

Sources within the Rivers APC have described the recent relationship between the state governor, Nyesom Wike and some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as disrespectful.

The sources said it is disrespectful to the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, knowing that he and Wike are political foes, The Punch reported.

Amaechi: 2 Strong Accusations Rivers APC Make Against Tinubu That Fuel ex-minister's Possible Defection



They claimed that the development might influence the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to think of wooing Amaechi to the opposition party.

The sources pointed accusing fingers at Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, as the mastermind behind the romance. Their accusations are explained below:

APC leaders never visit Rivers when crisis started at the state’s chapter of the party

The sources alleged that the leaders who have been visiting Rivers state recently did not visit the state when the chapter was having a crisis.

They noted that Amaechi is the first runner-up in the APC presidential primaries, defeating the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo and senate president, Ahmed Lawan and that he is still the leader of the party in the state.

They also alleged that rather than the leaders rallying around Amaechi, they’re busy persuading Wike with a number of promises.

Tinubu supporting Magnus Abe

The sources also alleged that Tinubu is bankrolling Magnus Abe, a former senator who recently resigned his membership from the APC to contest the state’s gubernatorial election on the platform of the Social Democratic Party.

“Magnus Abe is Tinubu’s boy. He is always with Tinubu. Even after joining the SDP, he is still with Tinubu and has promised to work for Tinubu’s campaign.

Yet they cannot caution him,” the source said.

Blame Tinubu “if Amaechi decides to rejoin PDP”, strong APC leader reveals top secret

Legit.ng earlier reported that a strong ally of Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, Chukwuemeka Eze, has hinted that the former governor of Rivers state might join the PDP

Eze then claimed that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, his campaign team and the leadership of the ruling Party should all be blamed if Amaechi leaves the party

The Amaechi's ally was speaking in the background of the rumour that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, could be wooing the former minister

