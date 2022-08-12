The crisis rocking the opposition PDP took a new dimension on Friday as Governor Nyesom Wike allegedly took Atiku Abubakar and Aminu Tambuwal to court

In a twist, the Rivers state governor denied the above development noting he is not aware of such a move and did not authorise the lawsuit challenging Atiku

Reacting, former President Goodluck Jonathan's aide, Reno Omokri maintained Wike did not sue Atiku, noting love reigns in the PDP camp as against reports of a crisis in the media

A former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has said that Governor Nyesom Wike or Rivers state, did not sue the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to court as reported in the media, Vanguard reports.

Earlier, Some sections of the media had reported that Wike and another PDP chieftain, Newgent Ekamon, took Atiku, Aminu Tambuwal and PDP to court over the party’s presidential primary.

Reno Omokri says Wike did not sue Atiku. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike CON, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Reno Omokri reacts

Reacting to the suit, Reno via a post on his Facebook handle, disclosed that Governor Nyesom Wike is a much-loved member of the PDP.

He noted that the Rivers state governor has distanced himself from the purported lawsuit.

Reno Omokri wrote:

“PDP and Atiku have nothing but love for Wike. We are sorry to disappoint our enemies who expected us to fight each other in court, and who perhaps sponsored the spurious law suit.

“No. Wike has not taken Waziri Atiku Abubakar to court. Atiku remains the unifier.”

