The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has asked the court to sack the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and declare him the primary election winner.

Wike and a PDP chieftain, Newgent Ekamon, dragged the PDP and the Sokoto state governor over what played out at the party's presidential primary that was held on May 28 and 29 in Abuja, The Guardian reported.

Atiku was declared winner after defeating Wike and the ex-senate president, Bukola Saraki. Tambuwal withdraws from the contest and asked his supporters to vote for the former vice president.

Wike and Ekamon are listed as the plaintiffs in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/782/2022. The PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission are the first and second respondents, while Tambuwa and Atiku are listed as the third and fourth.

In the suit, Wike and his co-applicant are asking the court to determine 8 issues, including the legality of the transfer of Tambuwal’s votes to Atiku.

He asked the court to determine whether Tambuwal “having stepped down during the primaries ought to lose his votes.”

