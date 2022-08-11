Peter Obi on Thursday, August 11, promised Nigerian youths that he and the Labour Party's vice-presidential candidate have got their backs

The 2023 presidential candidate said he is in the race ahead of the polls to deliver the missing leadership needed in the country

According to Obi, Nigeria can reach its potential once leaders make the youths become productive

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has assured Nigerians that he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad are in the 2023 race for youths.

Speaking at a leadership summit organized by the Labour Party and Coalition for Peter Obi Leadership in Abuja, the former governor of Anambra state said that the Nigerian youths when made to be productive will change this country and restore its squandered glory.

Peter Obi has assured Nigerians that he is in the 2023 presidential election for the youths. Photo: Mr Peter Obi

Noting that the Nigerian youths have been ignored and neglected over time to the detriment of society, Obi admitted that every part of Nigeria including the Sambisa forest is fresh agricultural land waiting to be harnessed.

He also assured the youths that power will be returned to them when he and his Vice come to power through their selfless efforts

His words:

"The only way to create a new Nigeria is to make people have hope in the leadership.

"God has given us everything in this country, the only thing that is lacking is leadership. And that is what we intend to provide. We are not trying to do something else.

"Leadership is what Datti and I want to provide. We are not looking for anything."

Labour Party's vice-presidential candidate speaks

Also speaking, the Labour Party's vice-presidential candidate cautioned election riggers to sheath their sword and allow the voice of the people to prevail.

He also mentioned that their team are not taking anything for the purpose of the 2023 presidential campaign which is slated to kick off by the end of September.

Datti-Ahmad said:

"We do not take anything from anybody for the campaign. We are not looking for money in government.

"We are looking for how to manage government money by following a serious leader who knows how to create wealth.

"I am following a leader who has nothing to achieve again in this life except to see a peaceful and prosperous nation."

