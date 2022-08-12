The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Katsina chapter has made a last-minute reshuffling before the commencement of campaigns

Dikko Umar Radda, the gubernatorial candidate of the party has replaced his running mate Alhaji Yusuf Aliyu Musawa

The replacement of Musawa was announced after he willingly withdrew his position after wide consultations with the party big wigs

Katsina - An emerging report has confirmed that the gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kastina state, Dikko Umar Radda has announced the replacement of his running mate Alhaji Yusuf Aliyu Musawa, the Vanguard reported.

The announcement was made known via a statement issued by the chairman Gwagware Media Organisation, Abdulkadir Ahmed.

Dikko Umaru Radda's former running mate was said to have withdrawn voluntarily after wide consultation with stakeholders. Photo: @dikko_radda

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that Musawa was replaced by the state's Commissioner for Budget and economic planning, Faruk Lawal Kobe.

Kobe is said to be a native of Ƙanƙara, a community under the Funtua senatorial district of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The new running mate is also said to have contested the primaries against Dikko who outclassed him at the polls.

While given reasons for the replacement as contained in the statement, Musawa was said to have voluntarily withdrawn following a series of stakeholders' consultations in the state.

2023: Lagos politics not a tea party, as Sanwo Olu fires warning to opponents

However, another gubernatorial candidate of the APC, the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo Olu has stated that his re-election is imminent.

The incumbent has dismissed talk that any of the opposition is a threat to his seat as governor.

He stated that his works speak for him and that he has earned the trust of Lagosians over time and that he is unfazed by any political opponent.

Lagos 2023: INEC clears 15 candidates to battle

Sanwo Olu Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released 16 names of candidates and political parties for the Lagos guber election in 2023.

The parties and candidates would be jostling to unseat the present governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in next year's poll.

INEC has cleared the 16 political parties in which, 15 of which will be challenging the dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Source: Legit.ng