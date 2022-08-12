Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu is beaming with confidence ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial polls in Lagos state

The incumbent has dismissed talk that any of the opposition is a threat to his seat as governor

He stated that his works speaks for him and he has earned the trust of Lagosians over time and that he is unfazed by any political opponent

The incumbent governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo Olu who is seeking a second term in office has downplayed any threats from the opposition stating that he still remains the best and most experienced candidate.

Sanwo Olu made these comments in a live telecast during an interview on Channels Television.

Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu has maintained that he is the candidate to beat in the 2023 gubernatorial elections in Lagos state as his quest for a second term begins. Photo: Jubril Gawat

As reported by The Nation, Sanwo Olu stated that the affairs of Lagos state cannot be gambled with nor can they be left in the possession of an inexperienced candidate.

He stated that the affairs of Lagos require one who can exhibit real governance, proactiveness, experience with the people, and understanding of the real issues.

Sanwo Olu said:

“If you have an emergency at 3 am, who would you call? Do you call a man that has experience; that has gone through the trenches before; that understands what the issues are and appreciates what are the challenges or do you take a chance with someone that doesn’t know what the issues of governance are?

Sanwo Olu further noted that he is not threatened by the candidacy of Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran who is flying the flag of the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said

“This is Lagos with an informed audience. This is not a tea party. We are talking about real governance. We are talking about the governance of more than 20 million Nigerians; an economy that is bigger than the economy of Ghana and Kenya. In itself, it is a country.

“I don’t want to disparage anyone. I have respect for all the candidates that have emerged. Now, on the particular candidate you are talking about, where do we start from? What are his pedigrees? The governance of Lagos should not be by trial and error. We need to hit the ground running from day one. I know the names of all my 65 permanent secretaries and their pedigrees. I have gone through it and I know it.”

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released 16 names of candidates and political parties for the Lagos guber election in 2023.

The parties and candidates would be jostling to unseat the present governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in next year's poll.

INEC has cleared the 16 political parties in which, 15 of which will be challenging the dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

In another development, a popular APC chieftain in Lagos state has downplayed the chances of the PDP winning the state in the forthcoming gubernatorial polls in 2023.

Prince Balogun Idris said the combination of the Jandor and Funke Akindele is not a strong pairing to match that of Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu.

Idris stated that the APC national leader and standard bearer of the APC have built a powerful dynasty over time that has made the APC formidable.

