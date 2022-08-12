The Rivers state governor has cleared the air regarding his rumoured defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress

Governor Nyesom Wike, who in recent times has been romancing with the APC leaders, clearly stated that he is not leaving the PDP

Interestingly, he frowned at the party's Muslim-Muslim ticket and refuted claims he is working for Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming general elections

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has made it clear that he will not join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or work for its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 general elections, Daily Independent exclusively gathered.

A key associate of the governor, in an interview with Daily Independent on Thursday, August 11, said while Wike has insisted that he will not support Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he has also made it clear that he will have nothing to do with the APC over their choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Governor Wike says he is not defecting to the ruling APC. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Facebook

A PDP chieftain speaks on Wike's romance with APC leaders

A former federal lawmaker in Rivers State who is a close associate of Governor Wike noted that while it is true that the APC and other political parties are trying to curry Wike’s favour, he has made it clear that he is not leaving the PDP.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“The governor has made it clear that he is a foundation member of the PDP and he will not leave it for any other party. The possibility of his joining the ruling party (APC) is completely ruled out."

Wike on APC's same faith ticket, lawyer speaks

He has made it clear to us that aside from the fact that the APC is a failed party, he finds the Muslim-Muslim ticket being paraded in the 2023 presidential election repulsive and will not be a part of it.

Wike is unhappy with PDP leaders

On why Wike has been inviting APC leaders to his project commissioning in Rivers while snubbing PDP leaders, he said the governor is unhappy with some leaders in the PDP who have failed to tell Atiku the truth. “The governor is not somebody who hides his feelings.

Amaechi: 2 strong accusations Rivers APC make against Tinubu that fuel ex-minister's possible defection

Sources within the Rivers APC have described the recent relationship between the state governor, Nyesom Wike and some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as disrespectful.

The sources said it is disrespectful to the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, knowing that he and Wike are political foes.

They claimed that the development might influence the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to think of wooing Amaechi to the opposition party.

2023: Wike sacked as Rivers PDP leader, replacement named? Governor sends threat

An unconfirmed claim has it that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has sacked Governor Nyesom Wike as the leader of its chapter in Rivers state.

The report also said the Iyorchia Ayu-led leadership of the PDP has appointed Hon. Farah Dagogo, a federal lawmaker, as a replacement for Wike.

However, while this is yet to be confirmed, the outspoken governor has insisted that he is in charge of the state.

Source: Legit.ng