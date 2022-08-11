Senator Aliyu Wamakko, Sokoto North, said Governor Wike did not lose the PDP presidential ticket to Atiku because of religion

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The senator representing Sokoto North senatorial district at the National Assembly, Aliyu Wamakko, has disagreed with Governor Nyesom Wike over his assertion that he lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary election because of religion.

Wamakko, hosted by Wike, spoke in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, August 9, at the inauguration of one of the Rivers state governor’s projects, This Day reported.

Senator Wamakko said Governor Wike's defeat at the PDP presidential primary was not because of religion. Photo credit: @GovWike

Responding to an earlier remark by Wike on his loss of the PDP presidential ticket, Wamakko, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, pointed out that religion was not a major factor in Nigeria’s national elections.

His words:

“My brother, I beg to disagree that you lost the election during the last PDP convention because of religion.

“This is because Muslims voted for Chief Olusegun Obasanjo twice as president of this country."

The former governor of Sokoto state added that Muslims also voted for former President Goodluck Jonathan, a Christian from the south-south geopolitical zone.

He, however, commended Governor Wike for his developmental strides in Rivers.

Wike who came second in the PDP presidential primary is angry over Governor Aminu Tambuwal's late-hour withdrawal from the presidential race and endorsement of Atiku Abubakar who eventually won.

Governor Wike reveals what will happen if he is "taken away" from PDP

Meanwhile, Governor Wike has said he will still have a good performance if he was not elected on the platform of the PDP.

The Rivers state governor said this at the inauguration of the dualised Ogbunuabali-Eastern Bypass Road that was performed by Senator Wamakko, on Tuesday, August 9.

He explained further that effective leadership is not about political parties.

