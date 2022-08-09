Governor Wike has played down the significance of a political party in the performance of office holders

Wike said he would still put up a good performance as Rivers governor if he was "taken away" from the PDP

The Rivers state governor's comment comes amid the crisis tearing the PDP apart ahead of the 2023 general elections

Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state says he will still have a good performance if he was not elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Rivers state governor said this at the inauguration of the dualised Ogbunuabali-Eastern Bypass Road that was performed by an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, on Tuesday, August 9, Daily Trust reported.

Governor Wike of Rivers state says he will still perform well if he is taken away from the PDP.

Source: Facebook

He explained further that effective leadership is not about political parties.

According to the Rivers state governor, it is wrong for people to think that leadership is a function of a political party when it is actually about the mindset of the individual.

His words:

“Leadership is not about party, leadership is about individual. Party is only a vehicle to actualise your ambition, to be able to tell your people I have this capacity, I have this quality to render services to you.

"If you take me away today from PDP to another party, I will still perform. So, it is not because I’m in PDP that I’m performing.

“It is because I have that passion for my people. It is because I have the commitment to serve my people. Take me to YPP, allow to become whatever I will become there, I will perform. Take me to any party, I will perform. So, it is not party that makes you to perform.”

Legit.ng notes that Governor Wike’s comment comes amid the crisis rocking the PDP and moves to reconcile him with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the opposition party.

Wike had contested the presidential ticket of the party but lost to Atiku.

He also lost the Vice-Presidential slot to Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta state.

2023: Atiku reportedly confident of winning without Wike

Meanwhile, there was a report that a reconciliation meeting between Atiku and Wike failed to yield its aim.

According to the report, Atiku with the governor at the instance of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), led by Senator Walid Jibrin.

The meeting was said to have been hosted by former information and culture minister, Prof. Jerry Gana at his residence.

