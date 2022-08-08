The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to teach those who undermined the voting power of his state a big lesson at the appropriate time

The governor made the strong comment when he played host to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state at the commissioning of the state projects

Wike's outburst could not be unconnected to the comment credited to the presidential aspirant of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, that he could win an election without Wike or Rivers state

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has said that anybody undervaluing the political strength of Rivers will be taught a lesson in the 2023 elections.

According to The Nation, Wike made the vow while hosting Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos during the inauguration of Orochiri-Worukwo (Waterlines junction) in Port Harcourt on Monday August 8.

According to Wike, the current trend of politics did not give room to just gift votes away without the confidence that the people will derive benefits.

“If you say Rivers State does not matter, Rivers State will tell you that you don’t also matter at the appropriate time. If you don’t like us, we will not like you. If you like us, we will like you,” Wike said.

Why Wike's outburst is a response to comment credited to Atiku

The Rivers state governor stressed that for anybody to get the votes of the people of the state, the people must have the assurance of benefiting from that person.

The comment of Wike might not be unconnected to his reaction to the utterance, and body language of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, that he could win an election without Wike and Rivers state.

Atiku seems to have created bad blood with Wike since he won the presidential primary of the PDP and the process that led to the announcement of his running mate.

Anxiety as PDP postpones caucus, NEC meetings amidst report of jittery among leaders

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP has suspended its caucus and national executive council meeting scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, August 10 and 11.

The umbrella party cited unforeseen circumstances as its reason for the suspension and noted that a new date for the meeting would soon be announced.

However, the announcement came amidst a report that the party is jittery following the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike's invitation to opposition leaders to inaugurate projects in the state, the first of its kind in a while

