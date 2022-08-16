Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has insisted on the Southern presidency calls, noting that this is the time of the region and nobody would take it away

Akure, Ondo - Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of the Ondo state, has urged Nigerians not to allow religion to come within them while insisting on power rotation.

The governor said it was time for power to shift to the south for justice, equity and fairness, Vanguard reported.

Source: Facebook

The governor said this at the 34th annual Agape Christian Ministries International convention on Monday, August 15, in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Akeredolu speaks on the theme of "This is my Time"

Akeredolu, who spoke on the theme, “this is my time", said that religious differences have never been an issue among Nigerians as they have lived in harmony together before now.

He said, coincidentally, the event has in attendance the wife of an ex-governor of Kwara state whose husband is a Muslim and the wife is a Christian who leads the alter in her home.

However, Akeredolu did not mention the name of the governor, nor does he mention his wife’s name.

He also references the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, noting that his wife is a senior pastor at the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG).

He ended his statement by saying, “This is our time, and nobody is going to take it. ‘Awa lokan’. Wonderful theme for this time.”

Source: Legit.ng