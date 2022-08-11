Senator Joshua Dariye is set to emerge as a senatorial candidate on the Labour Party's platform for the 2023 elections

Sources said the Plateau state chapter of the Labour Party has concluded arrangements to receive the former governor from Abuja to pick the senatorial form

Dariye was released from prison on Monday, August 1, three months after his pardon by the Council of State led by President Muhammadu Buhari

Plateau state - Senator Joshua Dariye, barring any last-minute change, will declare interest to contest the Plateau Central senatorial seat on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), according to a report by Daily Trust.

Dariye, a former governor of Plateau state, was released from prison on Monday, August 1, alongside former Taraba governor, Jolly Nyame, and three others, three months after their pardon by the Council of State led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Joshua Dariye set to clinch Labour Party's senatorial ticket after release from prison. Photo credit: Isa Mai

The former Plateau governor, who was serving 10 years’ imprisonment for N1.126 billion fraud, was released after about four years in prison.

Labour Party to receive Dariye

Citing credible sources, Daily Trust reported that the Plateau state chapter of Labour Party has concluded arrangements to receive Dariye from Abuja to pick the party’s senatorial form.

Dariye, who served as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor, defected from the party. He contested and won a senatorial seat in 2011 on the platform of LP.

A Labour Party official, who preferred not to be named, said:

“Yes, it is true that he (Dariye) will be running for a Senate seat. We are making arrangements for him to come from Abuja for the senatorial declaration.”

The source said Dariye would spring surprises at the polls because he remained loved by many in the state.

Dariye’s homecoming will boost Labour Party's chances - Source

The unnamed source also said Dariye’s homecoming has also given a boost to the governorship bid of the party’s governorship candidate, Patrick Dakum.

Dakum had defected to the Labour Party, after failing to secure the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nigerians react

Kehinde Badero commented on Facebook:

"There should be a clause in this so call presidential pardon. 'NO MORE RUNNING FOR POLITICAL OFFICE" in capital letter. Imagine ex convict."

Bashir Nasidi said:

"This affront is becoming too much. An ex convict who has barely come out of prison is bracing up to contest a senatorial seat.

"But why should he be blamed when the powers that be have shown to everybody that the crime he committed was not harmful to this country."

Dina Song said:

"Only in Nigeria, he was just released, for looting billions of naira when he was a governor, so shameless."

Amayak Uko said:

"Our dear Excellencies Mr Peter Obi and Dr Dahti Yusuf, Please move immediately to intervene on this before you scatter d massive support yu are enjoying from Nigerians!"

