FCT, Abuja - Former governors of Plateau and Taraba states, Senator Joshua Dariye, and Jolly Nyame, have been released from Kuje correctional facility in Abuja.

A source from the correctional facility said the former governors were set free around 2.15pm on Monday, August 8, Daily Trust reported.

This is coming three months after their pardon by the Council of State led by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, April 14.

Former governors of Plateau and Taraba states, Senator Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, are finally free. Photo credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that three other inmates were also released from Suleja Custodial Centre in Niger state.

“They were granted pardon base on ill health, age and good conduct and industry while in the custodial centre,” Daily Trust cited the source as saying.

The Punch reported that the FCT spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service, Chukwuedo Humphrey, confirmed their release.

Nyame was to serve a 12-year jail sentence for diverting N1.64 billion during his tenure as governor of Taraba, while Dariye was serving 10 years’ imprisonment for N1.126 billion fraud.

The council’s decision to release the duo had generated a lot of controversies.

