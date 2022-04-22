A presidential aspirant from the Middlebelt region, Moses Ayom, has made a request to two former governors convicted of stealing morning

The former governors of Taraba and Plateau states were recently granted a state pardon by President Muhammadu Buhari

According to the Ayom, Nyame and Dariye's participation as presidential candidates in the 2023 election would boost Middlebelts chances at the poll

Two former governors - Jolly Nyame and Joshua Dariye - who were recently pardoned by President Muhammadu Buhari have been asked to join the 2023 presidential race.

The call was made by the leader of the Middlebelt presidency agitation, Moses Ayom on Thursday, April 21.

The Nation reports that Ayom who is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress commended President Buhari for the state pardon granted to the former Taraba and Plateau state governors.

Former governors Nyame and Dariye have been asked to join the 2023 presidential race. Photo: Joshua Dariye

The Punch reports that Ayom said explained the entrance of Nyame and Dariye into the race will actualise Middlebelt presidential agitation.

Move to boost Middlebelt's participation

Noting that the two pardoned former state governors suffered sentencing to jail because they were minorities, Ayom pointed out that several leaders from other ethnic groups stole even more money but have not been sent to jail.

His words:

“The more the merrier for the minorities so that head or tail we coast home with a victory having either the presidency or vice presidency."

Ayom further alerted the people of the Middlebelt of a grand plot by the leading political parties to use a hike in the fees of nomination forms to scare away more honest potential leaders.

