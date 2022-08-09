As the 2023 general elections draws nearer, fake news merchants have working overtime to distract members of the public

In one of such campaigns to misinform the public, President Nana Akufo-Addo was reported to have written a letter to Bola Tinubu

The Ghanaian president has debunked the news, noting that it is the handwork of mischievous elements

Accra - Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana has denied writing any letter to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria.

Akufo-Addo was reacting to a viral social media post claiming that he wrote a letter to Tinubu asking him to step down for the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

Akufo-Addo says he would never interfere in Nigeria's elections. Photo credit: @NAkufoAddo

Source: Facebook

Reacting to the viral post on his official Twitter page, the Ghanaian president stated:

“My attention has been drawn to a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged I have written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to 'give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health.'

“This is completely false and mischievous, with no iota of truth whatsoever in it.

“I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so. Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong and brotherly relations, and I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria.”

It is not sure where the fake news emanated from to trigger a reaction from the Ghanaian president himself.

Nigeria continues to battle fake news and misinformation as the 2023 general elections draws nearer.

Several civil society organisations have kick-started advocacy at various levels to spread misinformation ahead of the 2023 elections.

