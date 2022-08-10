Christians in Nigeria have been urged to support Simon Lalong after his emergence as the APC campaign DG

The advice was given by the Northern Christian Network which says Lalong's emergence would be a game changer for the APC

The NCN further said Lalong is competently qualified and has garnered the needed experience to lead the APC to victory

FCT, Abuja - The Northern Christian Network (NCN) has described the choice of Plateau state governor, Simon Bako Lalong as the Director General of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential campaign council as 'a perfect soft landing' for the ruling party.

Mshelia Lazarus, convener of NCN, made their position known in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, August 10.

Governor Simon Lalong's appointment as campaign DG has received the support of the Northern Christians Network. Photo credit: Plateau state government

Source: Facebook

The NCN while congratulating Lalong on his emergence as the campaign DG, expressed confidence in his capacity to deliver.

The group said the choice of Lalong would to a greater extent douse the raging controversies and heated debates being generated over the Muslim-Muslim ticket by the APC.

The group, therefore, urged critical political stakeholders from the country, especially the north-central geopolitical zone where Lalong hails from to rally round one of their own to enable him succeed in the given task.

The NCN also appealed to Christians in the country to see Lalong as one of their own who would ensure their interest is well protected in the ruling party.

Part of the statement read:

“Lalong is a quintessential and grassroots politician who will be able to galvanize his influence in delivering victory for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“The choice of Lalong who is an influential northern politician and a devoted but detribalized Christian from the ruling party, will no doubt, kindle hope among the Christian community in the country.

“Lalong, who is the chairman of the Northern Governors Forum was able to galvanized and rally all his colleagues from the north to insist on power shift to the south.

“He was instrumental in seeing to it that the cabals who were bent on foisting a northern candidate on the party as flag bearer did not succeed , thus, paving the way for the seamless emergence of Tinubu at the convention in Abuja.”

2023: APC’s Muslim- Muslim ticket is a positive development for Nigeria, says Abdullahi Adamu

On his part, APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has defended the party's all-Muslim presidential ticket saying it signposts positive development for Nigeria.

Speaking with State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, August 4, Senator Adamu said the dust raised by the same faith ticket would be settled before the February 2023 presidential poll.

Adamu assured Nigerians that the APC will be working on amicable solutions to the sentiments expressed due to the action of the party.

2023: Ghana president denies writing Tinubu, endorsing Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana has denied writing a letter to Tinubu.

Akufo-Addo was reacting to a viral social media post claiming that he wrote a letter to Tinubu asking him to step down for the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

Reacting to the viral post on his official Twitter page, the Ghanaian president said he won't interfere in the forthcoming Nigerian presidential contest.

