The governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, has reacted to a report that Pope Francis has ordered him to drop the APC campaign DG post

Lalong told State House Correspondents that the claim is never and that the Roman Catholic leader never gave any such order

The northern governor also stated that he did not at any time lobby for the APC presidential campaign appointment

There is a viral claim on social media that the spiritual head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has ordered Governor Simon Lalong to reject the campaign director-general post given to him by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The report is coming at a time when a group known as the Concerned Christians on the Plateau (CCP) has called on Governor Lalong to reject the juicy APC appointment, The Nation reports.

Lalong said the Pope has given no such order to him (Photo: Vatican News, Governor Simon Bako Lalong)

The group had stated that it will not support the Plateau governor in his presidential campaign assignment if he continues with it.

However, the governor has denied the claim that Pope gave a negative order on his new appointment and even stated that he never at any time lobbied for the post.

Lalong made this clarification when he spoke with State House Correspondents after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Why Tinubu selected Simon Lalong as DG of his campaign, former minister finally reveals the truth

Following the criticism that trailed the emergence of Lalong, as the DG of Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, former minister of communications, Adebayo Shittu, has revealed the reason for the choice of Lalong.

He said contrary to speculation, the governor was not selected to placate the Christian community.

Shittu said that the choice of Lalong and spokesman for the campaign council, Festus Keyamo, was not a move taken to appease the Christians, especially in the North.

He said:

“There is no point reading meanings or introduce religious undertone into the move. Lalong is a member of the party and a governor who is almost through with his tenure and he has agreed to accept the position.

“Nevertheless, it is the duty of the candidate to appoint somebody he thinks is capable and can do the work.”

