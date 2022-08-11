The ongoing crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has caused a growing concern amongst the party big wigs

Former deputy chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George who has expressed worry over the crisis has called on aggrieved parties to bury their hatchet

He also advised that there is a need for the incumbent chairman to resign his position as he has earlier promised so as to douse the tension in the party

Lagos, Ikoyi - Chief Olabode George, the former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for an alliance between aggrieved members of the party in other to foster unity and cooperation ahead of the crucial 2023 general elections.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the former military governor of Ondo state made this known on Wednesday, August 10 during a press briefing at his residence in Ikoyi, Lagos state.

Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George was the former deputy chairman of the PDP and also a former military governor of Ondo state.

The PDP chieftain while speaking to pressmen used the opportunity to appeal to the standard bearer of the party, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to reach a peaceful resolution with the aggrieved Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike who has been in a heated feud with Atiku since selecting Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delts state as his running mate.

George further urged the Rivers state governor not to kill the zeal he has for the party stating that his commitment has proven effective over time.

He said:

“I urge Ezenwo Wike to maintain an abiding interest and fidelity to the PDP which is the best in terms of national outlook, format, and reputation. Politicians should bear in mind that in politics, you win some and you lose some.”

Quit PDP chair, Bode George tells Ayu

While still dwelling on party affairs, Chief George urged the incumbent PDP national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, to vacate the chairmanship seat and stay true to his words as he has earlier promised.

Chief George referred to Ayu’s promise when he stated that he will resign his position as chairman if the party's presidential ticket is zoned to the north.

The presidential primaries of the PDP however produced a northern candidate in Atiku Abubakar and since then Ayu has retained his seat as the chairman of the party.

Chief George said:

“I aspired to serve as national chairman but had to bury the ambition when it was not zoned to the South West, contrary to the expectation of party faithful in the region.

“Ayu once said if the presidential candidate should emerge from the North, he will resign. I want to take on him for his word. Why are you now trying to reverse the role? Your word must be your bond.

“After the chairman was zoned to the North, the presidential slot should have been zoned to the South. With what the APC has done to Nigeria, zoning is now more important than in 1999.

Tinubu most successful governor, says PDP chieftain

In another development, a chieftain of the PDP, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has hailed the political prowess of the opposition's (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senator Nnamani who is a former governor in Enugu state described Tinubu as the most successful governor in the history of Nigeria's democracy.

Nnamani, however, said he will be voting for his party's candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 presidential election.

2023: “They’re noisemakers”, Nnamani slams ‘Obidients’

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Nnamani, representing Enugu North Senatorial District, described the supporters of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as noisemakers.

He stated this after a face-off with an "Obidient" supporter, on Twitter.

Nnamani, who is seeking a return to the National Assembly, had earlier vowed that Labour Party would not be allowed to win any political office in Enugu state.

