The camp of the PDP has been reduced by four chieftains in Kebbi state who recently joined the ruling APC

The defectors, Alhaji Shehu Ribah, Alhaji Nuhu Goma, Alhaji Adamu Jalalo, and Alhaji Babuga Diri were received by APC bigwigs in the state on Sunday, August 7

According to the leadership of the APC in Kebbi, the new members will be given a level-playing ground in all the party's affairs

Kebbi - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Zuru Emirate of Kebbi, on Sunday, August 7, officially lost four of its chieftains to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The northern politicians who joined the APC are Alhaji Shehu Ribah, Alhaji Nuhu Goma, Alhaji Adamu Jalalo, and Alhaji Babuga Diri, PM News reports.

The defectors were received during a rally in Zuru local government of the state Deputy Governor Alhaji Samaila Yombe-Dabai and the Kebbi APC chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kana-Zuru.

Congratulating the new members, Yombe-Dabai, described the defections as “a monumental political development“ in the state.

The deputy governor also promised the members assured the defectors of inclusiveness in all the affairs of the APC.

on his part, Kana-Zuru hailed the defectors for their decision and assured them of getting equal treatment, justice, and a level playing ground in the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The former PDP chieftains pointed at internal crisis as their reason for dumping the opposition party.

2023: Mass exodus of prominent chieftains hits APC in northern states, names revealed

Meanwhile, after the primaries of the APC, the ruling party was facing a threatening wave of defection from the north, where it has its stronghold.

Most chieftains who were northern lawmakers in both the red and green chambers are abandoning the party for other political platforms for similar reasons top among which is the lack of principles and internal democracy.

This, needless to say, is drastically affecting the APC's chances of victory in the coming general elections.

States where what may be called a mass exodus of party bigwigs was happening are Bauchi, Katsina, and Sokoto.

PDP wins big as defection hits Kebbi APC, 2 senators, 6 others join opposition party

The Kebbi state chapter of the APC had experienced a big shake-up a few days after the ruling party's presidential primaries.

Source: Legit.ng