Hon Peter Agbe Odey was recently unveiled as the deputy governorship candidate of the APC in Cross River state

The decision of the APC in the south-south state to settle for Odey has been commended by some civil society groups

The groups noted that Odey has distinguished himself in Cross River politics as a young, dynamic and progressive politician

Calabar - The president of Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG), Comrade Ogakwu Dominic has hailed the emergence of Hon Peter Agbe Odey as deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River state.

Hon Peter Odey was unveiled on Tuesday, August 9 at Ogoja as the running mate to Senator Prince Bassey Otu.

Odey’s emergence as running mate to Otu had the support of Cross River APC stakeholders including Governor Ben Ayade. Photo credit: Cross River state government

Source: Facebook

He hails from Mbube in Ogoja local government area and he is currently the leader of the Cross River state house of assembly where he is serving as a two time member.

Comrade Ogakwu who also double as the national coordinator of Movement for the Advancement of the People of Northern Cross River (MADOPON), described the deputy governorship candidate as cerebral, youthful, and dynamic, adding that he represents the true spirit of northern Cross River.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His words:

“Hon Peter Agbe Odey is a true Igoli boy and bears the Igoli boy spirit and I am not surprised at his emergence as the governorship candidate of the ruling APC.

“I am personally proud of him and I believe he has end this position especially given his meek and humanistic approach to life.

“As an old Igoli boy myself, I believe the leadership virtues of those of us who were privileged to be raised there is coming to the fore. The old Ogoja for the first time is having quality representation by those who understand what leadership is all about.

“If we permutate properly, the old Ogoja will be an all round winner in the political equation of the state and at the end the people will be better for it.

“Let’s not deceive ourselves, we must rise above partisan politics and go for interest in choosing those who will represent us and what is expected of us is to seize the moment and maximize on the opportunities it presents as any attempt to do otherwise will amount to regrets in the nearest future.”

2023: Securing Nigerians more important than forthcoming general elections - Olawepo-Hashim

Meanwhile, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, fromer APC presidential aspirant, has urged political leaders not to concentrate only on 2023 elections.

According to Olawepo-Hashim, concerns hovering over the nation are more pressing than the elections.

The APC chieftain also appealed to the federal government to take the prevailing security concerns hovering over the country seriously.

2023: I pity Nigeria's next president - Sheikh Gumi

On his part, prominent Nigerian Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, says he feels pity for Nigeria’s next president.

In an article he wrote and seen by Legit.ng, Gumi said the next commander-in-chief has to act “quickly and carefully” when he assumes office.

The prominent cleric warned that if the country's next president treat terrorism with kid gloves, insurgency will get worse.

Source: Legit.ng