The National Space Research and Development Agency (NARSDA) has lost one of its former bosses, Professor Seidu Muhammed Ogar

Professor Ogar was said to have died on Monday, August 8, at Nisa Premier Hospital in FCT, Abuja

The professor was a one-time governorship aspirant of the ruling APC in Kogi state during the 2019 general elections

FCT, Abuja - Professor Seidu Muhammed Ogar, a former director-general of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NARSDA) has been reported dead.

A report by Daily Trust says Professor Ogar's death was confirmed in Abuja on Monday, August 8, after he was confirmed dead at Nisa Premier Hospital located in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A statement released by Ogar's bereaved family on his death reads:

”It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Prof Seidu Mohammed Onailo, our former Director-General, National Space Research and Development Agency, NARSDA which occurred on August 8, 2022, at Nisa Premier Hospital in Abuja."

The former NARSDA boss who was an indigene of Omala local government area of Kogi ran for a governorship seat in the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections.

APC southwest women leader, Kemi Nelson dies at 66

Meanwhile, a former southwest women Leader of the APC, Kemi Nelson, had been declared dead.

Gboyega Akosile, the spokesman of Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a tweet, announced that the APC chieftain died on Sunday, July 17.

He wrote:

“We lost a dear soul to the cold hands of death earlier today. May the soul of the late Chief Mrs. Kemi Nelson, former Southwest Women Leader of the APC.

“Rest In Peace and may God grant her immediate family, friends, and associates the fortitude to bear this loss.”

The deceased, aged 66, was an ally of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

APC spokesman in Lagos, Mr. Seye Oladejo, who confirmed the death to Vanguard newspaper, described it as, “tragic and very sad.”

Nelson attended the Lagos State University, Ojo.

In the 1980s, She joined the now defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) during the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

