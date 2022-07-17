Kemi Nelson, a former executive director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund and zonal women leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, has died.

Nelson, the only female member of Bola Tinubu’s influential governance advisory council in Lagos, passed on on Sunday morning, July 17

Family members said Ms Nelson had been unwell for a while, treating undisclosed ailments at different hospitals

Lagos - A former southwest women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC0, Kemi Nelson, has been declared dead.

Nelson is a former APC zonal woman leader in the southwest region of Nigeria. Photo credit: @YeyeKemiNelson

Source: Twitter

Gboyega Akosile, the spokesman of Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a tweet, announced that the APC chieftain died on Sunday, July 17.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“We lost a dear soul to the cold hands of death earlier today. May the soul of the late Chief Mrs. Kemi Nelson, former Southwest Women Leader of the APC.

“Rest In Peace and may God grant her immediate family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this loss.”

The deceased, aged 66, was an ally of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

APC spokesman in Lagos, Mr. Seye Oladejo, who confirmed the death to Vanguard newspaper, described it as, “tragic and very sad.”

Nelson attended the Lagos State University, Ojo.

In the 1980s, She joined the now defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) during the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

She was the senatorial candidate for the Lagos West Senatorial district in 1992 and was defeated at the polls by Tinubu.

In 1998, during the regime of General Abacha, she contested for the Ikeja Federal Constituency in the house of assembly. This time, as a member of UNCP. She won the election but it was truncated by the death of Abacha.

In 1999, she joined Alliance for Democracy and from 1999 to 2003, she served as the Lagos State commissioner for women affairs and poverty alleviation during the tenure of Tinubu and has served as the women leader of Lagos state chapter of APC.

Lasun Yusuf berates Tinubu for saying LP members will labour to death

Meanwhile, Tinubu's recent comment that Labour Party supporters will labour to death has angered Hon Yusuf Lasun.

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Osun state stated that Tinubu is encouraging laziness by the statement he made.

Lasun also said Tinubu's wish for people to labour to death will happen to him and not to Labour Party supporters.

PDP chieftain Senator Osakwe dies in London at 73

In another development, recall that businessman and politician, Senator Patrick Enebeli Osakwe dies recently in far-away London.

A government official of Delta state, Ossa Ovie Success, announced the death of the prominent politician on social media.

Osakwe who died at the age of 73 represented Delta north senatorial district in the Senate for two terms.

Source: Legit.ng