Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress often takes the bold step to caution erring chieftains of the party

One of such is the suspension served to a former Borno lawmaker and governorship aspirant, Hon. Barr. Mohammed Umara Kumalia for engaging in anti-party activities

Meanwhile, Mohammed Umara Kumalia was the Minority Leader in the House of Representatives during the fifth National Assembly

Former lawmaker and governorship aspirant, Hon. Barr. Mohammed Umara Kumalia has been suspended by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno state for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities, Leadership reports.

Recall that Kumalia was a former member of the House of Representatives who represented Borno Central at the National Assembly, and a stalwart of the APC who aspired as governor, but was defeated by the incumbent governor, Babagana Umara Zulum in 2018 primaries ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Kumalia was defeated by the incumbent governor, Babagana Umara Zulum in 2018 primaries ahead of 2019 general elections. Photo credit: Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum

Source: Facebook

APC served the lawmaker with a suspension letter

On Monday, August 9, the letter of his (Kumalia) suspension was jointly signed by the ward party chairman, Alhaji Modu Gofama and the secretary, Mohammed Kagu of Limanti Ward, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), which was made available to Journalists in Maiduguri.

The suspension letter addressed to Kumalia reads:

“In view of the foregoing, that you Hon. Barr. Mohammed Umara Kumalia of the APC Limanti Ward Maiduguri, Borno State is hereby suspended from the party forthwith. Dated this 8th Day of August, 2022.”

Legit.ng gathered that the suspended Kumalia, former minority leader, House of Representatives between 1999 to 2007, was a member of 2019 President Muhammadu Buhari’s Campaign Team in the Northeast.

Nigerians react

In their usual way, Nigerians took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng and aired their views on the development.

Femi Ozoemelam wrote

"Apc want to be like labour party."

Obafemi Akodu said

"You can only do this in your state, while the federal are pampering criminals."

Somtochukwu Henry stated

"The man don become Obidient and Yusuful."

Source: Legit.ng