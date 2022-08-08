Claims about Bola Tinubu's ill-health and lack of fitness for the office of the president have refused to go away

Dayo Israel, APC youth leader, has been trying his best to prove to Nigerians that Tinubu is healthy and fit for the job

In a series of posts on his social media handles, the APC chieftain has been consistently driving the narrative that all is well with Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - At a recent meeting with some Nigerians in London, Dayo Israel, All Progressives Congress (APC) national youth leader said the party's presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu goes to bed at 4 am on a typical day.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Israel said Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, has seven sitting rooms in his home and joggles between each of them to meet with his visitors.

Tinubu has consistently battled with rumours of his ill-health and lack of fitness as the 2023 presidential election approaches. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

He asked rhetorically:

“Asiwaju does not go to bed before 4 am, so you tell me that this man is not fit? So, you tell me that this man is not fit, he doesn't have energy?”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Writing a caption alongside the video, he noted:

“Asiwaju does not go to bed before 4 am. He is up and active till odd hours meeting people. He has the sagacity and the energy to be president.

“He once lived in the diaspora and when he returned, he brought many of his colleagues back home, so be assured that an Asiwaju residency will favour the diaspora and he will bring many of you back home to Nigeria, and make Nigeria returnable for you.

“And since he became governor, he introduced an annual thanksgiving that host some of Nigeria’s biggest pastors, so much that even after he left office and till today, the practise remains.”

Reacting to Israel's claims, some of his followers debunked his assertion.

To proof his earlier claims, Israel, on Sunday, August 8, made another video of him and Tinubu at the former governor's home at 1 am.

He posted the video on Twitter and wrote:

“I am today, our next president Asiwaju was up and about meeting with stakeholder and treating files. This is a usual day for him, and those of us privileged to be around him to witness his passion for Nigeria, first hand. In BAT, we will have a president working round the clock to fix Nigeria.”

2023: I pity Nigeria's next president - Sheikh Gumi

On his part, prominent Nigerian Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, says he feels pity for Nigeria’s next president.

In an article he wrote and seen by Legit.ng, Gumi said the next commander-in-chief has to act “quickly and carefully” when he assumes office.

The prominent cleric warned that if the country's next president treat terrorism with kid gloves, insurgency will get worse.

2023: Ex-APC presidential aspirant declares support for Peter Obi

Meanwhile, a former presidential aspirant of the APC in the 2019 presidential election, Dr. SKC Ogbonnia has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ogbonnia said that his endorsement of Obi was because the LP presidential candidate is a ‘Democratic Revolution Whose Time Has Come.’

He added that though he was endorsing Obi, he remains a member of the APC.

Source: Legit.ng