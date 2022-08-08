The Governor of Ebonyi state and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), David Umahi on Sunday visited Governor Nyesom Wike

Governor Umahi met with Governor Wike at his country home in Rumuepirikom, Port Harcourt, amid defection rumours

Though the governors went into a closed-door meeting, the details of the meeting were not disclosed as the internal crisis rocking the opposition PDP deepens between Wike's camp and Atiku's camp

Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi state, on Sunday, August 7, again meets Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on a private visit at his country home in Rumuepirikom.

The details of the meeting remain unknown but photos circulating the internet have generated heated debate in the polity.

This development was made known and photos shared confirmed by the Press Unit - Rivers state Government House - Port Harcourt via Facebook.

Governor Dave Umahi holds meeting with his Rivers counterpart, Governor Nyesom Wike on Sunday. Photo credit: Press Unit - Rivers State Government House - Port Harcourt

For some Nigerians, Wike's meeting with APC governors in recent days speaks of his defection to the ruling party, for others, Wike might be used to work against the Peoples Democratic Paty (PDP)'s flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

Meanwhile, this is the second time Governor Umahi would be visiting Governor Wike at his residence since the crisis in the opposition party started.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the official Facebook page of the Press Unit - Rivers State Government House - Port Harcourt, and aired their views on the recent development.

Ubong Sam wrote

"You people should please work for Peter Obi.

"Presidency MUST come to South ⬇️."

Akwa Richard stated

"For the second TIME in two months... Umahi. You remember what you told Dr. Wike."

Innocent Chimaijem Onwundinulo queried

"So Davi finally come? This politicians are not trusted oooo."

Apst Gogo Chris noted that

"After all the names he called wike and even challenge wike to a debate, God forbid. I can't fight for any politician or keep enmity with anyone bcos of this shameless politician."

George Mario urged Nigerians

"You see this politicians ehh... fear them oooh. I remember sometime ago wike and dave where on a battle field then today they are dinning together and their supporters will be killing themselves.... In politics no permanent enemies but permanent interest."

Wike raises alarm over alleged recruitment of thugs for 2023 polls

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike says his government has received an intelligence report that politicians in the state have allegedly started recruiting cultists and ex-convicts to be used as political thugs before and during next year’s general elections.

Governor Wike in a state broadcast said the reports also indicated that meetings for such recruitment are being held in hotels and other entertainment centres around the state.

He warned that his administration will not allow any politician, despite his past or present status or political leaning, to upset the relative peace which the security agencies have struggled to maintain in Rivers State.

