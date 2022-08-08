The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has vowed never to join the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of 2023

El-Rufai was reacting to a spokesman of the Atiku campaign, Daniel Bawala, who expressed optimism that the Kaduna governor will dump the APC for the PDP

The Kaduna governor, however, said not even his corpse will defect to the opposition PDP in a Twitter exchange

Kaduna state - Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has spoken about the possibility of him joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Kaduna governor was reacting to claims by the spokesperson of PDP’s presidential campaign in 2023, Daniel Bawala, who insinuated in a Twitter post that the former minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would soon dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor El-Rufai said he has no plan to dump the APC for the PDP. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

On his official Twitter handle, Bwala who until recently was a member of the APC said he was optimistic that El-Rufai will be in the PDP even before the 2023 elections.

He also described the Kaduna Governor as one of the finest politicians the North has ever produced.

"My attention was drawn to @elrufai laughing at a comment made about me on my past video. Hmm @elrufai is one of the finest we have from the north, I will never join issues with him, especially because I am optimistic he will be with us before the 2023 elections," Bwala tweeted.

I will never join PDP - El-Rufai

Reacting, also via Twitter, Governor El-Rufai said:

“Thanks @BwalaDaniel but no, thanks. Never ever, not even my corpse will be found in the vicinities of your new-found political party. I still dey laugh!!! – @elrufai”

