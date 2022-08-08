Lagos State Governor, Jide Sanwo-Olu arrives in Port Harcourt, Rivers for the commissioning of the Orochiri-Worokwu Flyover, a project of Wike’s administration

This development accompanied by pictures was made known via Twitter by Jubril A. Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor of Lagos state on new media

Meanwhile, it is however not clear why the Rivers governor is yet to invite PDP leaders to also grace the event

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has arrived in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to commission a project.

Sanwo-Olu is expected to commission the Orochiri-Worokwu Flyover in Port Harcourt City.

Jubril A. Gawat, the senior special assistant (SSA) to the governor of Lagos state on new media, made this disclosure through a tweet accompanied by photos and a video on his Twitter page on Monday, August 8.

Sanwo-Olu arrives in Port Harcourt to commission Wike’s project. Photo credit: @Mr_JAGs

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor was invited to commission the project by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

He tweeted:

“O NI REASON”

Video of the event

He tweeted again:

"UPDATE: Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu Port Harcourt, Rivers State as Special Guest of Honour for the commissioning of Orochiri-Worukwo Flyover in Port Harcourt City, constructed by @GovWike

This is coming at a time some APC governors had visited Wike in Port Harcourt.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commissions the Orochiri-Worukwo Bridge constructed by the Wike-led administration. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Twitter

Sanwo-Olu commissions project

The governor of Lagos state in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon commissioned the flyover bridge in Port Harcourt and other projects built by Governor Wike's led administration.

The post which has generated reactions was accompanied by photos.

The Orochiri-Worukwo Bridge was constructed by the Wike-led administration. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

"I commissioned the Orochiri-Worukwo flyover in Port Harcourt today as the guest of HE Governor Nyesome Wike.

"This bridge is part of the infrastructural investment in urban renewal of the Garden City and I must commend Governor Wike for investments in the physical upgrade of the state capital and other critical infrastructural developments across the state.

"Orochiri-Worukwo Bridge constructed by the Wike-led administration will ease the movement of commuters within Port Harcourt and environs and improve the productivity of the people."

Source: Legit.ng