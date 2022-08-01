The government of Ogun state has disclosed that the Amotekun corps in the state are manning the state forests against any terrorist attack

Governor Dapo Abiodun's special adviser on public communication, Remi Hazzan, said the Amotekun corps while the police are gathering intelligence

Hazzan was reacting to a report that some terrorists are planning to attack some states across the country

Governor Dapo Abiodun’s special adviser on public communication, Remi Hazzan, said this while responding to a question on a planned attack on terrorists.

Hazzan maintained that the Amotekun Corps are manning local communication, and the police in the state are gathering intelligence reports.

He added that the state was safe, despite being in the southwest and believed to be under threat.

He said, “For us in Ogun State, we have never shied away from the fact that security is a challenge, and we would double all that we have done thus far to increase intelligentsia effort so that we do more of preventive crime instead of trying to do damage control after it has been done.”

