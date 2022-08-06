Senator Ademola Adeleke says he is ready to defend his mandate at the election tribunal following a petition filed by Governor Gboyega Oyetola

Governor Oyetola seems not to be pleased with the results rolled out by INEC in the just concluded gubernatorial polls

Reports have it that over 50 lawyers and some senior advocates makes up the legal team of the incumbent governor

Osun, Osogbo - The winner of the 2022 Osun state gubernatorial polls, Senator Ademola Adeleke has vowed to defend his mandate following Governor Gboyega's filed petition before an election tribunal challenging his victory.

The Guardian newspaper reported that Senator Adeleke revealed that his victory at the gubernatorial polls was no fluke as it was in accordance with the 2022 Electoral Act.

Senator Ademola Adeleke said he is unfazed by the petition challenging his victory at the Osun state gubernatorial polls. Photo: Senator Ademola Adeleke, Gboyega Oyetola

Source: Twitter

As gathered by Legit.ng, the dancing senator as he is fondly called made this declaration via a statement issued by his spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed on Saturday, August 6

Senator Adeleke as contained in the statement described the election that led to his emergence as one of the most credible elections in the electoral history of Nigeria.

He stated that the legal team of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is already making arrangements to respond to the petition.

Senator Adeleke calls for calm amongst supporters

Senator Adeleke, however, urged his supporters not to be alarmed stating that he will prevail in the end.

He said:

“We will do all within our powers to ensure judicial validation of our victory as this is an election globally certified as a great advancement in electoral transparency and integrity.

“We also want to reaffirm our faith in the judiciary as a bastion of hope and justice. We have unshakeable trust in God that this election petition shall end in another landmark victory for us and the resilient people of Osun."

INEC declared Adeleke the winner of the election on July 17 with 403,371 votes to Gov. Oyetola’s 375,027 votes.

